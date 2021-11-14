A very sporty £750,000 family home

Located on Highstock Lane, Gedney Hill, near Spalding, the four-bedroom home offers extensive accommodation .

Downstairs is centred around an open plan lounge/dining room, kitchen and conservatory.

The first floor landing, which provides a view of the fields to the rear, also serves four double bedrooms.

Heading through the snooker room, which provides entertaining space, is an extraordinary 75ft heated swimming pool room. Then there’s a 32ft squash court, shower room, sauna and pool equipment room.

Outside there is off-road parking for multiple vehicles, a triple garage and a tennis court.

It is on the market at £750,000 with www.firminandco.co.uk

1. A great home for a sporty family Highstock Lane, Gedney Hill Photo Sales

2. A great home for a sporty family Highstock Lane, Gedney Hill Photo Sales

3. A great home for a sporty family Highstock Lane, Gedney Hill Photo Sales

4. A great home for a sporty family Highstock Lane, Gedney Hill Photo Sales