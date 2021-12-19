Eastfield Road in Peterborough

A quintessential Victorian family home in Peterborough with an £800k price tag

How would you like to own this beautiful example of a quintessential Victorian property in Peterborough that retains a wealth of original character features?

By Brad Barnes
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 6:57 am

The grounds are accessed via a secure gated entrance off Eastfield Road, with low-level walls and railing enclosures, leading onto a spacious hard standing driveway providing ample off-road parking and leading to the patio and seating areas that wrap around the property, providing an ideal space for relaxing or alfresco dining.

On the ground floor, the inner hallway is open plan to a large reception hall, there is a formal sitting room, w with a feature fireplace and a full length bay fronted window.

Along the hallway is a further reception room, large pantry and a kitchen with breakfast bar and space for dining furniture.

On the first floor a galleried landing gives access to a spacious master suite with access to en-suite facilities. There are three further good sized bedrooms off the landing and family bathroom.

The second floor of the house is accessed from ground level via a separate entrance to the rear of the property and gives access to an annex/apartment.

The property is on the market through Hurfords’ Castor office www.hurfords.co.uk

1. It could be yours for £800,000

Eastfield Road in Peterborough

Photo Sales

2. It could be yours for £800,000

Eastfield Road in Peterborough

Photo Sales

3. It could be yours for £800,000

Eastfield Road in Peterborough

Photo Sales

4. It could be yours for £800,000

Eastfield Road in Peterborough

Photo Sales
PeterboroughVictorian
Next Page
Page 1 of 3