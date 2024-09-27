A chance for house-hunters to win free season tickets for Peterborough United Women

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A housebuilder is offering home-hunters an exciting opportunity to win a pair of free season tickets to watch Peterborough United Women FC in action.

Vistry East Anglia, which is building 992 new properties under its Linden Homes and Bovis Homes brands at two developments at Great Haddon Wood in Peterborough, is making the offer after committing to a two-year sponsorship deal with the club.

Customers who visit the Bovis Homes Haddon Peake development or the Linden Homes Haddon Green site to see the new show homes, which are opening to the public later this month, will be able to enter a free prize draw to win the tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A five-bedroom Fletcher show home at Haddon Green and a five-bedroom The Yew show home at Haddon Peake will both be unveiled during the weekend of Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 October at Great Haddon Wood.

Sales advisors will be waiting to welcome customers to Vistry’s Haddon Green development

Anyone who visits either of the sites to see the show homes between 12 October and 12 November will be eligible to win the prize. The winner of the tickets will be picked by players from Peterborough United Women’s team and announced later in November.

Harley Meadows, commercial manager at Peterborough United Women, said: “We are thrilled to be teaming up with Vistry East Anglia, who are building hundreds of homes right here in Peterborough and are part of a huge national company.

“These two tickets are a fantastic prize which can be for adults, juniors, children or seniors, and will allow the holders to watch the team’s home league games and cup games at the JJ Mac Stadium and any cup tie that is played at the Peterborough United men’s side’s Weston Homes Stadium in London Road. There is a lot of optimism surrounding Peterborough United Women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough United Women, nicknamed The Posh Women, compete in the Football Association Women’s National League (FAWNL) Division One Midlands and play their home games at the JJ Mac Stadium at Abbey Lawn in Bourne.

Andy Pearce, regional production director at Vistry East Anglia, said: “As part of the Vistry Group, we are excited to sponsor the Peterborough United Women’s Football Club, which holds great importance to many locals and is in the heart of our East Anglia region, where we are delivering new homes.

“Our partnership with The Posh Women is one example of our commitment to supporting local communities and working alongside clubs, groups and other organisations to ensure that our developments provide benefits that go beyond the provision of new homes, much needed as they are.

“As part of the delivery of the first phase of both the Bovis Homes and Linden Homes developments at Great Haddon Wood, we will be contributing a total of £3.5 million towards public transport, education and highways improvements – a major investment which will improve local services for both new and existing residents.”

Vistry East Anglia is a region of Vistry Group, which includes Bovis Homes, Linden Homes and Countryside Homes.