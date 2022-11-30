The vacant land close to Barton Road in Wisbech.

Ashwood Homes has revealed plans to create 46 home homes on vacant land in Wisbech.

A planning application has been submitted to transform a 3.38-acre plot of land between Barton Road and Magazine Lane.

The land used to be a garden nursery but has been unused for the last couple of years.

A proposed image of the street scene.

Of the 46 homes, there are planned to be five one-bedroom, 20 two-bedroom, 19 three-bedroom and two four-bedroom homes. All of them will be affordable homes and have two-storeys.

The proposed scheme formerly had a new residential care home as part of it but this will now be put forward in a separate application.

Developers have stated that their objectives in creating the development have been to “create an attractive, sustainable development and community that enhances this area of Wisbech” and to “provide a residential development of the highest quality.”

Among the features that the development is said to have are:

- A positive entrance to the site whilst creating a positive relationship with the proposed care home.

- Various car parking solutions, with parking kept as a secondary element within the street scene.

- Low key streets; created with a strong emphasis on easy access for pedestrians and cyclists and to reduce the dominance of the car.

- Good surveillance of all public areas.

- Provision of public open space within the site.