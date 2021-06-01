120 new homes at Peterborough development now for sale

The firm said 119 new homes including two, three and four bedroom properties are now for sale, with two having already been sold.

Some of the properties are available through Help to Buy.

Will Phair, sales director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “We are really excited about the final phase of homes at Hampton Water. The development has been immensely popular and the community at Hampton Water is really flourishing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More homes at Hampton Water are now available

“We are excited to see continued success with the final phase of homes and look forward to seeing more homeowners find their dream property at Hampton Water.”

For more information call Barratt Homes on 033 3355 8484 or visit www.barratthomes.co.uk.