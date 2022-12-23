12 new homes on derelict land close to the former site of the British Sugar headquarters in Peterborough have been approved.

The homes will be built by Vistry Partnership East Midlands on the 0.4-hectare site- which can be accessed via Rhine Avenue in Woodston and runs adjacent to Mosel Work, behind the former British Sugar site.

The proposed site layout.

The plans for the Rhine Avenue site include 12 two and 2.5 storey high homes. There is provision for four two-bedroom houses, six three-bedroom houses and two four-bedroom houses, each with its own garage. 24 parking spaces have been provided as part of the proposed development.

The application stated: “The proposed scheme adopts the principles of sustainable development, in relation to social, economic and environmental factors. The scheme will deliver the following clear tangible benefits:

“The delivery of 12 quality family homes in a sustainable location; The development will make a positive contribution to the existing local character of the area.

“The proposed development will provide direct and indirect economic, social, and environmental benefits. These include, but not limited to, a mix of new housing, increased local spending and redevelopment of previously undeveloped land. In these terms, it has been demonstrated that the scheme complies with relevant policy as set out within the NPPF and the Development Plan.”

