World Gin Day - this is where to go in Peterborough

The Bluebell at Helpston has quite an enviable reputation among gin lovers and at one time could boast more than 100 different varieties.

And Lesley Newitt, the landlady, won’t be missing an opportunity to delight her customers this weekend.

“Yes we still have lots of gins,” she says, “and as Saturday is World Gin Day we’ll be offering a gin board of some very special gins.

“Plus, as it’s also the Queen’s official birthday we have ‘Buckingham Palace’ Gin, distilled with hand picked botanicals from Buckingham Palace’s gardens.”

Homme Nouveau in Market Place, Whittlesey, is another gin lover’s paradise - with more than 40 different bottles on the shelves, while Northborough’s Pack Horse has more than 20 for its regular gin drinking crowd.

Coyotes Bar and Grill on Northminster Road, in the city centre, has quite an offering too.

Dan said: “We will be running a special offer on Saturday for World Gin Day - especially for the ladies with the footie kicking off as well as we are running specials during the Euros.”

The Ostrich Inn in North Street has more than 30 flavours and at the Golden Pheasant in Etton there’s something for all.

Landlady Kirstene Johnson said: “We have a great selection of gins and there’s no better way to mix them than with Fever Tree. For sure we have a gin to everyone’s liking.”

Down the road at the Blue Bell in Glinton there are 18 gins to choose from - and for those with a sweet tooth there’s even a gin marshmallow.

Flavoured gins are hugely popular and for those who like something a little different, Neil Treliving at Blind Tiger, on Cowgate, might just have it.

He’s also adding to his collection this weekend for World Gin Day.

“We have our eight regular gins on the menu - including a crazy one with squid ink , a chilli and one in a devil head,” he said.

“We have eight more coming to us ready for World Gin Day on Saturday, including some more crazy flavoured ones and some from local distillers as well as far as Japan and Australia. So we will have 16 offerings on Saturday.”

Nene Valley Spirits, a micro-gin distiller based at Sacrewell Farm, will be serving its two current gin varieties - Ermine Street and Tales From The Riverbank - to its customers.

Lucky customers at Gurkha Lounge in Hampton Vale have 13 to choose from, while Iron Horse Ranch House in Market Deeping has a great selection ready for “gin o’clock” down by the river.

