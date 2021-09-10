Where to get your music fix in Peterborough this week

Outlaw Eagles

FRIDAY: The Ostrich, North Street, welcomes Ramshackle Serenade from 9.30pm; Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Leon; The Nags Head at Eastrea welcomes Last Minute Brigade from 7 pm; The Brewery Tap, Westgate, has sessions with DJ TK & Telsy playing RnB, Hip Hop, Dancehall and Garage from 9pm -2am. Free entry; The Met Lounge in Bridge Street has POP PUNK’S NOT DEAD – the ‘unofficial Slam Dunk’ Afterparty – the first in 18 months. A night of nostalgia with Peterborough’s own Alex and Emma Wanless – The night for those who came to the Met and The Club With No Name to hear those pop-punk sounds; Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has music from FYA Reggae from 9pm - 11.30pm (Inside);

SATURDAY: The Burghley Club on Burghley Road has Nicole Lawrence from 8pm, free entry; The Conservative Club in Broadway has Mike Shelby; The Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen, bringing you top tunes from the 70s to the present day, accompanied by videos on the large screen from 9pm – 2am. Free entry; The Ostrich, North Street, has The Mojo Slide from 9.30pm; Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has The Tour*ettes from 9pm - 11.30pm (Inside). The Tour*ettes are a family band covering a infinite variety of songs, bringing their own unique sound to hits by Blondie, U2, Oasis, Blur, Paloma Faith, Chilli Peppers, The Beatles and many more; Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Revolver; Spanglers Country Music Club, at Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street, welcomes BCMA award winner Thorne Hill. £5.50 on the door – it’s a party night so take your own food; The Fletton Club has a sell-out gig featuring The Contacts; The Woolpack, Stanground, has an acoustic set with Christian Smith at 7pm.

SUNDAY: Charters at Town Bridge welcomes The Outlaw Eagles to Sunday Sessions from 3pm -6pm. Free entry and family friendly; The Ostrich, North Street, has Head In the Sand Folk Session from 1pm; Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Sunday Sessions featuring Dan Knight making his debut at the venue from 3pm - 5pm (Outside in the Riverside Events Area); The Woolpack, Stanground, has an acoustic set from Dan Poole at 2pm; The Ploughman, Werrington Centre, has the One Eyed Cats from 3pm.