What's on in the pubs and clubs - including Wendy James at The Met

The Band From County Hell are at Charters this weekend

Folk rockers The Band From County Hell hit Charters on Saturday, while The Met Lounge welcomes Transvision Vamp’s Wendy James midweek – and there’s even a Saturday afternoon ABBA Day Party!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

THURSDAY 2nd:

The Shed Taproom & Deli, Fletton Quays, has open mic with CJ Hatt from 7pm.

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ+ Night from 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ABBA Day Party at Embassy, Flares & Red Room on Saturday

Charters, Town Bridge, has its general knowledge quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

Red Room, Broadway, has Takeover Thursday from 10pm with music you want to hear – RNB, House, Dance, Pop, Party, DNB.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has karaoke from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

FRIDAY 3rd:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has live DJ from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Rob DJ from Top Notch Entertainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shed Taproom & Deli, Fletton Quays, has Alec Burnitt from 7pm

Charters, Town Bridge, has Pirate Night with Isle ‘Ave A Shanty band from 10pm, in support of the RNLI.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has a Pink tribute show from 8:30pm, plus street food 5-8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Rhubarb Bridge from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Thank Funk it’s Friday with DJ MrNash from 9pm -2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Candy Twist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Kick Back from 9pm. Covers band playing Rock and Pop chart hits predominantly from the 60s to 80s. SATURDAY 4th:

Embassy, Flares & Red Room, Broadway, has ABBA Day Party from 4pm-8pm. Expect a dazzling afternoon packed with ABBA’s greatest hits, shimmering disco vibes, and non-stop feel-good fun – plus a selection of disco and 70s classics to keep the dancefloor buzzing.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has DJ Slim from Top Notch Entertainers, 9pm-2am.

The Shed Taproom & Deli, Fletton Quays, has Simon Page from 7pm.

The Shed Smokehouse, Cowgate, has Josie Field from 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Returns from 9pm. Popular 5-piece Peterborough band, playing modern and classic covers right across all the decades

The Ostrich Inn has Janus Stark and Manipulated Frepe Incorporated from 8.30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The High Point Players.

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen presents Saturday Night Groove from 9pm – 4am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after 11pm, £10 after midnight.

Charters has The Band From County Hell (pictured), an original Celtic folk rock band with seven albums and over 2,000 live gigs. Support comes from DJs Terry Grant, Warren Allett & Derek Gibson from 8pm.

The Broadway Club, Broadway, has Joe Connors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has The Mighty and The High playing a mix of covers from the 60s, 70s Post Punk and 90s Indie. Members free, non-members £2. SUNDAY 5th:

The Ostrich Inn has David James Smith from 5.30pm.

The Shed Taproom & Deli, Fletton Quays, has Stevie Jones from 3.30pm.

The Cock inn, Werrington, has The Main Event from 3pm-6pm.

Charters has Jazz Underground live DJ set from 12pm – 3pm, followed by Chris Poole from 3pm – 6pm, performing an acoustic blend of hits from the 50s to today.

The Brewery Tap has Open mic night from 6pm – 11pm. Free entry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Resurgence from 2pm. Exciting 4-piece Peterborough covers band, playing Pop, Rock, Indie, Soul and Punk.

TUESDAY 7th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has LGBT+ Night from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street, has Transvision Vamp lead singer Wendy James (pictured), part of a UK tour in support of her recently released new album ‘The Shape of History’.

Wendy is accompanied by a full band, including Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds‘ Jim Sclavunos on drums and Alex Ward on guitar. They will be playing songs from across all of her albums, from TVV Pop, to New Wave Punk to Lo-Fi Racine No.1, through to the big productions of Queen High Straight and The Shape Of History, picking off favourite songs from each.