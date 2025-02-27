What's on in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars this week

Lots to choose from here – ​live bands, DJs, karaoke, quizzes and a comedy night

THURSDAY 27th:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Palmy Ukulele Band rehearsal from 8pm

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

See The Lightwaves at The Cock Inn, Werrington, on Sunday

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm (£50 cash prize).

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has comedy night by Big Deal Comedy in the function room from 8pm. Ticketed event. (Tickets £10 - https://www.universe.com/events/big-deal-comedy-club-peterborough-tickets-SQBCWD).

FRIDAY 28th: Bijou, Bridge Street, has Karaoke in the main bar from 8pm. Reggae, Soul & Funk Night in the Bijou Basement from 8pm. Peter Gee & Selecta Coopes – Unofficial Tina Turner by Candlelight After Party .

Charters, Town Bridge, has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm,

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has debut appearance from Essex party band The Time Warps, performing all your favourite upbeat covers from 8:30pm.

The Ostrich Inn has No Gods No Managers - four bands from 7.30pm

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Nick T presents Throwback, playing old school anthems and future classics from 9pm – 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Guards.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Tiger Club from 9pm. Popular Peterborough supergroup, playing Soul, Funk, Pop and Rock covers. SATURDAY March 1: Bijou, Bridge Street, has Toxic Blondes in the main bar from 8.30pm

The Ostrich Inn has Velocity from 9.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Reckless from 9pm. Popular 5-piece female fronted Rock and Pop covers band from Bourne.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Ultra Sounds from 9pm,.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has High Point Players from 9pm .

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Cosmic Rodney from 9pm playing quality Pop and Rock chart hits. Members free, non-members £2.

Brewery Tap has Resident DJ Rick Allen presents Saturday Night Groove – playing top tunes from 70s to now from 9pm – 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has live music by Tribal Misfits from 10pm playing modern and classic rock.

Peterborough Conservative Club has Tom Pollyn. SUNDAY March 2:

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Skip Intro from 2pm playing Pop, Rock, Soul, Punk, New Wave and modern covers. The Ostrich Inn has Quinny & Blanty from 5.30pm. . Charters has Jazz Underground from 12pm – 3pm – live DJ jazz set, followed by Chris Poole from 3pm playing everything from the 50s to current day.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has The Lightwaves (pictured), fabulous acoustic duo from Cambridge, making their debut appearance, from 3pm.

Email your free gig listings to [email protected]