What's on in Peterborough's pubs, clubs and bars this week
A warm up gig for Project Blackbird, top local bands and some great DJ sets
Project Blackbird
The Ostrich Inn, North Street, Sunday, October 9
Something a little bit special this weekend with Leicester band Project Blackbird (pictured) performing from 4pm, as a final warm up ahead of a series of European dates supporting The Fun Lovin Criminals.
THURSDAY:Bijou, Bridge Street, has Quiz Night from 8pm;
Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Comedy Night in the Tap Room by ‘Big Deal Comedy’ from 8pm. Ticket only event;
Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – Teams of up to six with FREE entry, winning team gets £20 bar voucher’
FRIDAY:The Ostrich Inn has Retrolux from 9.30pm;
Bijou has acoustic sessions with Jess Orestano from 6.45pm;Brewery Tap has Mr Nash presents ‘Thank Funk it’s Friday’ from 9pm. Free entry ;
Yard of Ale, Oundle Road has Dave Smith & Adam Leon;
The Crown, Lincoln Road has XX (2012) XII from 9pm, a rock covers band featuring some of Peterborough’s best musicians;
The Met Lounge, Bridge Street, has The Black Parade - UK's biggest Emo Club Night;
Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Triple Threat Burlesque 18+ Only (Inside) 8pm – 11pm Tickets £5pp
SATURDAY:The Ostrich Inn has The Midnight Calling from 9.30pm;
The Met Lounge has Latvian singer Olga Rajecka from 7.30pm;
Yard of Ale has Velocity;
The Crown has Let There B D/C from 9pm – a top AC / DC tribute band, playing all the hits and much more;
Spangler’s Country Music Club, Peterborough Indoor Bowls Centre, Burton Street, has the long-awaited return of Derek Magill Darby. All welcome, £5.50 on the door,Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Another Girl Another Planet – and a night of New Wave, Ska, Punk, Rock and Pop;Brewery Tap has DJ Rick ‘Saturday Night Groove’ from 9pm -3am;Charters has Eclectic Ballroom from 8pm – Disco, Funk, Soul House and Hip Hop;Peterborough Conservative Club has Mike Shelby. embers free, guests £3;Iron Horse Ranch House has Sweet Revenge (Inside) from 8.30pm – 11pm;
The Ship, Oundle, has Frankly My Dear from 8.30pm;
SUNDAY:
The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has The Atomics from 2pm, a covers band playing Post Punk/New Wave/Power Pop;The Ostrich Inn has Project Blackbird from 4pm;
Bijou has open mic night from 7pm;Charters has Alex Eardley-Scott from 3-6pm. The former lead guitarist from Peterborough band Let There B/DC will be performing classic blues, rock, folk, soul and pop covers;Iron Horse Ranch House has Outlaw Eagles (Outside) from 3pm – 5pm. Tickets £7pp;
TUESDAY:
Brewery Tap has Pub Quiz from 8pm - £1 entry, teams of six max, winning team gets cash jackpot and prize from the bar;
O’Neill’s, Broadway, has Tuesgays from 9pm;
WEDNESDAY:
Bijou has cinema club;
•Send your listings to [email protected]