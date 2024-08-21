What's on in Peterborough's pubs and clubs - and the beer festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Top local talent at the beerfest

​The Embankment until Saturday

Taking to the stage tonight are The Expletives (7pm) and White Heat (9pm). Friday has Palmy Ukelele Band from around 1.30pm; The Main Event (3.45pm); 23 Reasons (7pm) and P Town Funk (9pm). Wrapping things up on Saturday are Gary Lee Ward from around 1.30pm; Teddy Newberry (2.45pm); Salmon Dave (4.15pm); High Point Players (7pm) and finally Motor City Vipers (9pm).

THURSDAY 22nd:Charters, Town Bridge, has the Charters Beer Festival – 20+ national and local real ales and 8+ ciders, running until Monday. There is also the General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm – teams of six max, winning team gets £30 bar and free entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Ultra Sounds from 8.30pm. High-energy Indie and Rock band. (Members Free, Non Members £2).

FRIDAY 23rd:Bijou, Bridge Street, has Toby & NatCharters, Town Bridge, has DJ Mr Nash with “Funk & Stuff” from 6pm – 1am.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Famous Unknowns from 9pm.

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has No Gods No Managers present: Das Kapitans, We Grow Beards, and A Great Notion from 8pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has DJ Nick T presents ”Throwback” – old school anthems and future classics from 9pm – 2am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Stevie Daniels and the Wranglers country band.

SATURDAY 24th:Bijou, Bridge Street, has James Doherty followed by resident DJ.

Charters has DJs Terry G and guests “Take me to the River” playing on original vinyl from 2pm – late.

The Ostrich Inn has Dependant Variables from 9.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has The Demo Cats from 8:30pm, plus street food served by Get Wrapped from 5:30pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has James Edmonds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Pommygranites from 9pm. Popular 4 Piece Female Fronted Band

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm till 3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has Smoke N Mirrors from 9pm. Members free, non-members £2.Peterborough Conservative Club has Carla Gray.

SUNDAY 25th:

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has its summer party. Live music all day from 1pm until late, street food traders, stalls, ice cream van and much more! A fabulous fun day out for all the family.

The Ostrich Inn has Salmon Dave from 5pm..

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Glorious One Eyed Cats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bijou, Bridge Street, has Paint & Sip from 1.45pm - 6pm.

Charters has has Summer Sundays with Outlaw Eagles – tribute band to Eagles. Playing outside from 3pm – 6pm. Followed by the Monthly Music Quiz – test your music knowledge! Free entry, teams of six max and winning team gets £30 bar tab.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Lizzy on the Loose from 2pm. Peterborough’s only Thin Lizzy tribute band.

MONDAY 26th:

Charters has the closing day of its Charters Beer Festival.

Email your free listings to [email protected]