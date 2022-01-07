What’s on at the pubs, clubs and bars in Peterborugh in the next seven days

Highway Star are at The Ostrich this weekend

FRIDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Ramshackle Serenade from 9.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Smoke n Mirrors playing classic Rock and Pop covers from 9pm. Free admission;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Thank Funk it’s Friday with DJ Eddie Nash from 9pm - late. Free entry;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Jamie Walton from 9.30pm;

Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am.

SATURDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Highway Star (pictured) from 9.30pm;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Guards from 9.30pm;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has The Midnight Calling playing classic Rock n Roll, through to modern dance floor classics and everything in between from 9pm. Free admission;

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has John O’Malley rock n roll show from 8pm, free entry;

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove – Bringing you top tunes from the 70s to now! From 9pm-2am, free entry

Spangler’s Country Music Club, at the Indoor Bowls Centre, Burton Street, welcomes Ryan Paling for his first visit. Ryan performs with Texas Gun, playing with his dad and grandad, but now he has a successful solo career and also is lead vocalist in The Breeze, the popular band of the late Gary Perkins. It is £5.50 on the door, 8pm to 11-30pm. Everyone welcome;

Peterborough Conservative Club has vocal entertainer Trevvy from 8.30pm ;

Liberation has Indulge from 10pm through until 4am resident DJs will be playing the best dance and R&B tracks;

Rhythm Room has Serenity – videos from 5pm, DJ from 9pm;

SUNDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Head in The Sand Folk Session from 1pm;

Coyotes Bar and Grill has Karaoke;

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has acoustic duo Division from 3pm to 6pm;

MONDAY

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has Jess Orestano, an acoustic singer/songwriter from 7pm to 10pm;

TUESDAY:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has karaoke from 7pm to 10pm;

Tuesday at Liberation in New Road - Peterborough’s biggest LGBTQUIA+ and student night;

Coyotes Bar and Grill has Karaoke

WEDNESDAY:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has reggae from Zeb Rootz from 7pm to 10pm;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Strictly Acoustic Open Mic Night from 7.30pm;