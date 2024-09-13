A pint of ale will cost £1.79 🍻

Wetherspoons is slashing prices of seven alcoholic drinks - at more than 700 pubs

Customers can grab a pint of ale for just £1.79 from next week

The pub giant is also introducing new promotions on its food menu

Wetherspoons is slashing prices on seven alcoholic drinks next week.

Customers can grab a pint of ale and a rum and mixer for just £1.79, with the offer available in more than 700 JD Wetherspoon pubs from Wednesday (September 18).

The pubs will serve a pint of English ale Ruddles Best and a single measure of Bell’s whisky, with mixer included, for £1.79.

Wetherspoon is slashing prices on seven drinks next week - at more than 700 of its pubs (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A pint of Bud Light lager, Worthington’s Cream flow ale and Stowford Press Apple Cider will also be available for £1.99, as well as single measures of Au Vodka and XIX Vodka with mixers.

The pub giant is introducing a new food offer - mix and match wings, bites and strips, with a choice of chicken wings, chicken bites, Southern-fried chicken strips and Quorn nuggets.

They will cost £2.99 each, two for £5.49 and three for £7.49.

Two other meals have also been extended through autumn - the Sticky Korean fried chicken bowl and Sticky Korean fried Quorn ‘no chicken’ bowl.

Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin said: “Our pubs are known for offering excellent food and drink at great value-for-money prices.

“We believe a pint of Ruddles Best, as well as the other drink and food offer, represents fantastic value.”

It comes after Wetherspoon launched a flash deal this week, with 7.5% discount on all food and drink, including alcohol, on Thursday - in its “tax equity day”.

