Walnut Tree are crowned pub quiz league champs

The picture shows Alan Jones, co-organiser, presenting the trophy to The Walnut Tree team, left to right: John Yardy, Keith Fowler, Steven Toms and Danny Knight.

Covid and other problems had restricted the league to just five teams, of which three qualified for the final held at The White Horse Inn, Market Deeping.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Questions were set by Andy Thomas, now living in Hull, and read by Ian Jones, of Market Deeping Cricket Club.

The early rounds were very even but gradually The Walnut Tree pulled away and won with a score of 132, to 114 for The Vine and 112 for the Sports and Social Club.