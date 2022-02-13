Walnut Tree are crowned pub quiz league champs
The Deepings Pub Quiz League reached a thrilling climax and new champions crowned.
Sunday, 13th February 2022, 8:33 am
Covid and other problems had restricted the league to just five teams, of which three qualified for the final held at The White Horse Inn, Market Deeping.
Questions were set by Andy Thomas, now living in Hull, and read by Ian Jones, of Market Deeping Cricket Club.
The early rounds were very even but gradually The Walnut Tree pulled away and won with a score of 132, to 114 for The Vine and 112 for the Sports and Social Club.
The quiz should run again next winter and new teams are always welcome. Ring Alan on 07771958497.