Village pub told it can’t keep marquees that have been there for more than 20 years

Stuart Johnson, who has run The Golden Pheasant at Etton with wife Kirstene since 2018, submitted a planning application seeking the retention of the structures - to be used at weekends and for special occasions - as consent has to be renewed every three years.

However, although there being marquees in place since the turn of the century, Peterborough’s planning authority has said no, citing harm to the setting of the mid-19th century Listed Building and risk to highway safety.

There was one letter of objection from a neighbour complaining of breaches of existing conditions including excessive noise and cars being parked in the road when the car park was full as overflow parking in a paddock was not available.

This was supported by councillor Peter Hiller who claimed the marquees were no longer “temporary” as they were there all year round.

The council’s decision to refuse planning permission states: “ The marquees, by virtue of their size, design and siting, result in an unacceptable erosion of, and therefore harm to, the setting of the Listed Building.

“Owing to insufficient information, the application has failed to demonstrate that there is adequate on-site parking provision to meet the demands generated by the use of the marquees. The site is located in an unsustainable location, with heavy reliance on private car and the lack of parking on-site would result in vehicles parking in unsafe and dangerous locations on the surrounding public highway. The proposal therefore poses an unacceptable risk to highway safety.”