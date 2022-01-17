Village pub reopens - two weeks after closing

Open again - The Cock Inn, Werrington EMN-181108-161925009

A temporary operator has been found for the popular Cock Inn at Werington Village which closed on January 2 when the tenant moved on.

A spokesperson for Star Pubs & Bars, which owns the pub, said: “We’re delighted that The Cock Inn at Werrington reopened on the evening of Friday, 14th January, and that regulars can enjoy this fantastic pub again.