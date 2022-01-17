Village pub reopens - two weeks after closing
A village pub near Peterborough that was forced to close at the turn of the year has reopened.
A temporary operator has been found for the popular Cock Inn at Werington Village which closed on January 2 when the tenant moved on.
A spokesperson for Star Pubs & Bars, which owns the pub, said: “We’re delighted that The Cock Inn at Werrington reopened on the evening of Friday, 14th January, and that regulars can enjoy this fantastic pub again.
“The Cock Inn is being run by a temporary operator whilst we recruit for a long-term licensee to lease it. The Cock Inn is a busy popular pub. It has a big following and is a hub of the community. Anyone interested in leasing it can find out more by calling our recruitment team on 08085 949596.”