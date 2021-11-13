Village pub near Peterborough closed as search for new tenants begins

The Pack Horse at Northborough

The previous team at The Pack Horse in Northborough moved on at the end of October after two-and-a-half years in charge.

A spokesperson for Star Pubs & Bars, which owns the place, said: “We are keen to reopen the Pack Horse as quickly as possible and are actively trying to identify suitable new tenants.

“Whilst it is closed, we are taking the opportunity to undertake some repairs to the roof.”