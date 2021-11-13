Village pub near Peterborough closed as search for new tenants begins
Roof repairs are underway at a village pub near Peterborough as the search begins for new tenants.
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 6:31 am
The previous team at The Pack Horse in Northborough moved on at the end of October after two-and-a-half years in charge.
A spokesperson for Star Pubs & Bars, which owns the place, said: “We are keen to reopen the Pack Horse as quickly as possible and are actively trying to identify suitable new tenants.
“Whilst it is closed, we are taking the opportunity to undertake some repairs to the roof.”
Anyone interested in running it should call the recruitment team on 08085 949596 or visit www.starpubs.co.uk for more information.