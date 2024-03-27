Village pub could reopen 'in weeks'

A village pub near Peterborough which closed last month could be back in business “in the next few weeks”.
By Brad Barnes
Published 27th Mar 2024, 08:54 GMT
The Bull Inn, at Guntons Road, Newborough, has been empty since mid-February when signs were attached to the door and windows by the owners, warning they has taken possession of the building.

Stonegate Pubs indicated that the search for a new tenant would begin.

Today, a spokesperson from Stonegate said: “The Bull in Newborough is currently closed. The site will be re-opening and trading as usual in the next few weeks, with a brand new operator, who is excited to welcome locals back to the community favourite.”

