Village inn near Peterborough features on Channel 4's Four In A Bed

The owners of a 17th century village pub near Peterborough are to feature on Channel 4's popular reality TV show Four In A Bed next week.

​The Queen’s Head, a quaint riverside inn with rooms in the village of Nassington, will be featured as owners Simon and Harriet Cooper look to be crowned “best host” when four sets of B&B owners throw open their doors and take turns to stay with each other – and have their say on the experience.

Simon said the couple only bought the pub and restaurant in September 2023 and not long after took a call from a programme researcher asking if they were interested in taking part.

"We thought it sounded quite interesting and we might make interesting viewing, so we said yes," explained Simon, who said filming took place last March.

Simon and Harriet Cooper at The Queens Head in Nassington. Photo: Channel 4.

The couple visited establishments in Melton Mowbray, Portsmouth and Suffolk as well as hosting at The Queen’s Head.

"We thought it might be good for business but we had a lot of fun in the process," admitted Simon. "We have stayed in contact with the other contestants and have been to visit two of them.”

Simon and Harriet will feature from Monday (10th) - with their hosting being shown on Wednesday when they hope to have a "watch party" in the bar.

"There has been a lot of interest in the village and people are excited to see it,” added Simon. ”We haven't seen our episode so we have no idea what they are going to do to us (in production), we will have to wait and see like everyone else."