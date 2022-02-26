Vegan market to return to Peterborough next month

Vegan market on Cathedral Square. Mo Meshach at his Clean and Natural stand.

The market - a frequent visitor to the city centre in recent years - will feature up to 35 stalls selling a huge variety of ethical and sustainable products from local businesses and some top artisans from further afield and will arrive on March 12.

There will be a range of mouth-watering food stalls, eco-lifestyle brands, luxury cosmetics, ethical clothing, jewellery, crafts, charities and much more.

The market will run from 10:30am to 4pm.

Founder of Vegan Market Co, who run the event, Lewis Beresford, said: “We are so excited to be back in Peterborough. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.