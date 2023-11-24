Two huge events lined up for Peterborough Embankment in 2024

Peterborough Embankment will be home to the returning Ibiza Orchestra Experience and Sausage and Cider Festival next year.

Ibiza Orchestra Experience’s brand new Ibiza Sunsets Tour takes place on June 21 on a large outdoor stage, along with incredible support acts, to create the perfect festival environment. Expect a silent Disco, Stilt Walkers, Fire Breathers, Laser Show, Pyrotechnics, a huge festival market and much more! With even more huge support acts, singers and MC’s yet to be announced.

Previously the show has featured Marvin Humes, Example, Phats & Small, Artful Dodger, Basement Jaxx, Wideboys, Dario G, Show Hawk Duo and Stephani B.

This is an 18+ event that will run from 18:00-23:00.

The Sausage and Cider Festival is also returning – the following day, June 22. Confirmed artists include Barrioke, ABBA Revival (tribute), Rule the world (Take That tribute), The Brightside Killers and Sham Fender (tribute), with a huge headliner yet to be announced.

Expect 30+ cider flavours, alongside craft beer, spirits, wine, cocktails and soft drinks, alongside 20+ sausage flavours ranging from maple and chilli, vegetarian and cheese.

As well as a huge festival market, on-stage sausage eating contests and 6-round chilli eating competitions will take place.

This event will run from 14:00-23:00.