Two huge events lined up for Peterborough Embankment in 2024
Ibiza Orchestra Experience’s brand new Ibiza Sunsets Tour takes place on June 21 on a large outdoor stage, along with incredible support acts, to create the perfect festival environment. Expect a silent Disco, Stilt Walkers, Fire Breathers, Laser Show, Pyrotechnics, a huge festival market and much more! With even more huge support acts, singers and MC’s yet to be announced.
Previously the show has featured Marvin Humes, Example, Phats & Small, Artful Dodger, Basement Jaxx, Wideboys, Dario G, Show Hawk Duo and Stephani B.
This is an 18+ event that will run from 18:00-23:00.
The Sausage and Cider Festival is also returning – the following day, June 22. Confirmed artists include Barrioke, ABBA Revival (tribute), Rule the world (Take That tribute), The Brightside Killers and Sham Fender (tribute), with a huge headliner yet to be announced.
Expect 30+ cider flavours, alongside craft beer, spirits, wine, cocktails and soft drinks, alongside 20+ sausage flavours ranging from maple and chilli, vegetarian and cheese.
As well as a huge festival market, on-stage sausage eating contests and 6-round chilli eating competitions will take place.
This event will run from 14:00-23:00.
Tickets at www.ibizaorchestraexperience.co.uk/peterborough and www.sausageandciderfest.co.uk/peterborough