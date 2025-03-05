Two-day cider festival comes to Peterborough - with 100 ciders to choose from

There's a treat in store for Peterborough's growing army of cider lovers - a two-day festival dedicated to the drink featuring around 100 different ciders.

​March 15 and 16 will see the first annual Peterborough Cider Festival being held in Werrington, at the Village Centre in Church Street.

It has been organised by Steve Williams and John Lawrence, from the village's multi-award winning Frothblowers micropub, where they know a thing or two about this particular beverage.

The venue on Storrington Way landed Camra’s 2024 Cider and Perry Pub of the Year award for East Anglia – one of the many accolades for the converted shop which Steve opened with Blue Bell landlord John in 2017.

John and Steve at The Frothblowers

"We will have unique, proper, traditional ciders which have been sourced from all over the country that you will not find in your mainstream pub,” said Steve.

And as it is a “tasting” event, drinks will be served in half pints.

The ticket-only event will open 12pm to 10pm on the Saturday, and 12pm to 6pm on the Sunday and will also feature food vans and a little acoustic music.

Tickets - £5 which includes your first drink - are available online at Eventbrite or from the Frothblowers, the Blue Bell or the Thirsty Giraffe in Deeping St James.

