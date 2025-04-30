Temperatures are set to soar this week, and you may be on the hunt for the perfect place to enjoy a delicious meal or drinks in the sun.

In Peterborough, there are plenty of incredible restaurants, pubs and cafes serving up amazing plates of food, which can be devoured in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Here is a list of the 12 best places to dine al fresco in Peterborough - according to Tripadvisor reviewers - and what customers had to say about their experience.

1 . XOXO Grill House, Peterborough XOXO Grill House in Peterborough has a 4.8* rating from 798 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: "We visit often and are always greeted with a smile. Azair is amazing and always looks after us. Lovely food and atmosphere." | Tripadvisor

2 . The Chalkboard, Peterborough The Chalkboard in Peterborough has a 4.9* rating from 845 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: "Great place to have an afternoon tea .Very good service from very helpful and friendly staff. Great selection to choose from for afternoon tea would definitely return to The Chalkboard." | Tripadvisor-Ruth A

3 . The Lancaster Lounge, Yaxley The Lancaster Lounge in Yaxley has a 4.9* rating from 137 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: "The decor is really stylish, and there are a huge array of drinks on offer. The food is amazing, a really great selection, and it's all delicious." | Tripadvisor

4 . Turtle Bay, Peterborough Turtle Bay in Peterborough has a 4.5* rating from 1,764 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: "We come for a bottomless bunch. The food was good and drinks were flowing. It had a good vibe. Always come back for more. Never a disappointment." | Tripadvisor