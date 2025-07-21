Chinese food is one of the most beloved global cuisines across the UK.
There are plenty of authentic Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Peterborough to visit, with both traditional menus and innovative dishes.
Here we take a look at 10 of the top-rated Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Peterborough, according to diner reviews on TripAdvisor.
1. The Grain Barge, Embankment Road
The Grain Barge on Embankment Road has a 4.1* rating from 392 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Excellent vegetarian set menu - especially loved the crispy spicy asparagus! Friendly, helpful staff. Good sized portions - great value.” | Tripadvisor-Cnich72
2. Royal China Cantonese Restaurant and Takeaway, Werrington
Royal China Cantonese Restaurant and Takeaway in Werrington has a 3.8* rating from 154 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “A hidden gem! We had a lovely family meal. The owner was very attentive and accommodating for the children. We will definitely be coming back.” | Tripadvisor-Becky_McD
3. Rainbow City Takeaway, Central Square
Rainbow City Takeaway on Central Square has a 4.3* rating from 25 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Been going here for years! Great Chinese takeaway! Steve the owner is very friendly and the food is nice!” | Google-Ryan W
4. Noble Eater Peking and Cantonese, Oakleigh Drive
Noble Eater Peking and Cantonese on Oakleigh Drive has a 3.9* rating from 37 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Ordered from Noble Eater a few times this year. The food is tasty and always comes nice and hot. The crispy shredded beef is delicious. The staff are friendly and accommodating.” | Tripadvisor-Reg M
