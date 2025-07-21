10 of the best Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Peterborough - according to Tripadvisor diners

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 21st Jul 2025, 13:24 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 13:24 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

These are the top-rated spots for Chinese food 🍴

Chinese food is one of the most beloved global cuisines across the UK.

There are plenty of authentic Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Peterborough to visit, with both traditional menus and innovative dishes.

Here we take a look at 10 of the top-rated Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Peterborough, according to diner reviews on TripAdvisor.

The Grain Barge on Embankment Road has a 4.1* rating from 392 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Excellent vegetarian set menu - especially loved the crispy spicy asparagus! Friendly, helpful staff. Good sized portions - great value.”

1. The Grain Barge, Embankment Road

Royal China Cantonese Restaurant and Takeaway in Werrington has a 3.8* rating from 154 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “A hidden gem! We had a lovely family meal. The owner was very attentive and accommodating for the children. We will definitely be coming back.”

2. Royal China Cantonese Restaurant and Takeaway, Werrington

Rainbow City Takeaway on Central Square has a 4.3* rating from 25 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Been going here for years! Great Chinese takeaway! Steve the owner is very friendly and the food is nice!”

3. Rainbow City Takeaway, Central Square

Noble Eater Peking and Cantonese on Oakleigh Drive has a 3.9* rating from 37 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Ordered from Noble Eater a few times this year. The food is tasty and always comes nice and hot. The crispy shredded beef is delicious. The staff are friendly and accommodating.”

4. Noble Eater Peking and Cantonese, Oakleigh Drive

