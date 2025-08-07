THREE great pub events this weekend - and looking ahead to night with David Rodigan

See The Main Events at Duckfest - at The Ruddy Duck in Peakirk on Saturday

Get ready for an unforgettable night of reggae, dancehall, and sound system culture as the legendary David Rodigan MBE brings his electrifying live DJ set to Peterborough’s Velvet Panache this Autumn.

City based Eclectic Ballroom, known for curating vibrant music experiences, is hosting Rodigan in Peterborough for a night that promises heavy basslines, timeless anthems, and a crowd full of energy at the Broadway venue on October 25.

With a career spanning over four decades, David Rodigan is a titan of the global music scene.

Renowned for his encyclopaedic knowledge of reggae and magnetic stage presence, Rodigan has played a pivotal role in bringing Jamaican music to the world stage. From BBC Radio 1Xtra to world-famous clashes, his sets are iconic, high-energy journeys through sound and culture.

Whether you're a lifelong fan or discovering Rodigan for the first time, this is a night not to be missed. Early Bird tickets are selling fast.

Tickets start from £25 to £35 (fees applicable)

THURSDAY 7th : The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ+ Night from 8pm.

Charters, Town Bridge, has its general knowledge quiz from 8pm.

Red Room, Broadway, has Takeover Thursday from 10pm with music you want to hear – RNB, House, Dance, Pop, Party, DNB.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has karaoke from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

FRIDAY 8th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has live DJ from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Rob DJ from Top Notch Entertainers.

Charters, Town Bridge, has DJ Twix playing house music in the beer garden from 5pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has 2012 from 8:30pm, plus Brazilian street food 5-8pm.

The Ostrich Inn has Voodoo Haze from 9.30pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Fusion with DJ AJ, from 9pm – 2am playing house, DnB, and Urban Anthems. Free before 11pm, £5 after.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Main Event.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Submarine Racers from 9pm. Five-piece party band covering Pop, Rock, Rock n Roll’ and Motown. SATURDAY 9th:

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk, hosts Duckfest - a music and beer festival featuring Nicole Lawrence, The Main Event, The High Rollers and The Tourettes, all on an outdoor stage. Running from 12noon, there will also be DJ sets, 8 reals ales and food stalls.

The Golden Pheasant, Etton, has a summer fete – family fun with a country & cowboy twist. Lee Clingan and Alex will be entertaining during the day and there will be live country music in the marquee from 7pm with the Meg Bryson Band.

There will be two bars running all day plus all day food stalls – Bannisters Neapolitan Pizzas, Grasmere Hog Roast & Hot Dogs, Dirt Box – Dirty Fries & Smash Burgers, Kaima’s Lithuanian Restaurant and Blondes Bakes – Cakes & Desserts.

Craft and gift stall holders will also be in attendance.

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has DJ Slim from Top Notch Entertainers, 9pm-2am.

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Tiger Club from 9pm. Peterborough Supergroup made up from some of the city’s top local musicians. Playing Soul, Funk, Pop and Rock covers that are guaranteed to get you up dancing

The Ostrich Inn has Submachine from 9.30pm.

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has a George Michael tribute show from 8:30pm, plus The Cheesy Pig street food 5-8pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has The Whisky Wizards.

The Burghley, Burghley Road, has The Sham - A tribute to The Jam, from 9pm .

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with resident DJ Rick Allen from 9pm-3am. Free before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Summer Soul Part 2 from 2pm in the beer garden. DJs T-Rex, Otis and Steve Mason will be playing soul, hip-hop and 90s RnB. .

The Broadway Club, Broadway, has Mark Steel.

The Boulevard Club, Bourges Boulevard, has The Pommygranites from 9pm, playing Pop, Rock, Soul, Glam Rock, Brit Pop and modern covers. Members free, non-members £2.

March United Services Club has The Top of The Pops Showband (with late bar and disco). Doors open 7:30pm, Artist on Stage 8:45pm. Tickets £8 members, £10 non-members.

SUNDAY 10th:

The Lime Tree, Paston Lane, has PE4 Fest from 12.30pm with live music from True British Mayhem, One Eyed Cats, The Notifications, 0898, The Tourettes and The Mighty and the High. Fundraising for Macmillan Nurses. The Ostrich Inn has David James Smith from 5.30pm.

Charters has original Celtic folk band The Band From County Hell in the beer garden from 3pm.

The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has Dazed And Confused from 2pm. Covers band playing unsung gems of the 70s and 80s (in the beer garden).

TUESDAY 12th:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, has LGBT+ Night from 9pm to 2am. Hosted by Top Notch Entertainers.

Brewery Tap has its Tuesday Pub Quiz from 8pm.