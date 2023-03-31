White Hart chef Paul Sutton

It isn’t just a sparkling interior designer-inspired new look, which has transformed The White Hart at Ufford – the menus themselves are playing a huge part.

That is down to from Michelin star trained chef, Paul Sutton, who was recruited as part of the owners’ future vision and ambition for the village pub, and the French-inspired dishes he brings to the table.

On the menu, you will find choices ranging from traditional pub classics like fish and chips to the chef’s favourite - the pig’s head croquettes with pickles, pumpkin seed, lovage, apple and quail’s egg.

The new look White Hart at Ufford, and some of the dishes on the menu

Customers can also choose a delicious mushroom tagliatelle, morels, black trompettes, black truffle and parmesan; tiger prawns gently poached in prawn head oil with Ancho chilli, black garlic, compressed cucumber and lemon and for dessert sumptuous treacle tart with blood orange and macadamia mousse.

“I put the croquettes on the menu at the beginning of December and it ended up being the bestselling starter over Christmas,” said Paul, who worked in various Michelin star restaurants all around the UK before landing his new role at The White Hart in November.

In order to give customers an experience like no other, he said he is committed to bringing The White Hart’s regulars a menu and a dining experience that will keep them coming back for more.

“I am all about quality produce and fantastic technique to allow the dishes to sing. The style I have developed over the years is classic French techniques mixed with British traditions and modern European flavours,” he says

Proud to serve local produce to its customers, the restaurant has created a new vegetable and herb garden, which Paul, also, a qualified horticulturist, will be the one overseeing.

Having spent the 2020 COVID lockdown working in gardens, while the hospitality industry was closed, he gained more knowledge and a deeper passion for the quality of food he was serving.

“It is massively important to me to keep locality, seasonality and sustainability throughout everything that we do,” he stressed.

“Kitchen and garden go hand in hand, they work alongside each other very well. The flavour of vegetables and herbs grown in the garden is incomparable, and I think good enough to serve on their own.

“Knowing exactly where your meal comes from is good for the soul and I enjoy focusing on every element of the dish.”

Owners Kevin Philbin, Mark Bennett, Andy Brown and Andy Huyton bought the pub in January 2022 and are excited about the new era following the huge refurbishment of the bar and restaurant in January and February.

