The top 50 pubs around the UK named - full list
- The top 50 gastropubs have been named by Estrella Damm
- The pubs named are in various locations including Northumberland, Devon and York
- The list highlights the hard work of individuals in the gastropub industry
The top 50 gastropubs in the UK for 2025 have been named by Estrella Damm. The list was unveiled on Monday January 27 at a prestigious ceremony.
Founded in 2009, the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list highlights the excellence and hard work of those in the gastropub sector.
Organiser of the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs, Ed Bedington, said: “Congratulations to all the pubs that made the list for 2025. It’s a real honour to be able to recognise some of the best gastronomic offers in the pub world and celebrate the diversity that makes up this wonderful sector.”
Find the full list of Estrella Damm’s Top 50 Gastropubs below, which are located in various areas of the UK.
- The Unruly Pig, Woodbridge, Suffolk
- The Devonshire, Soho
- The Star Inn, Harome, York
- Parkers Arms, Clitheroe, Lancashire
- The Mariners, Rock, Cornwall
- The Red Lion and Sun, Highgate, London
- The Three Horseshoes, Batcombe, Somerset
- The Sportsman, Seasalter, Kent
- The Cornish Arms, Tavistock, Devon
- The Bull & Last, Highgate, London
- The Bull, Oxfordshire, Charlbury
- The Gunton Arms, Norwich, Norfolk
- The Fordwich Arms, Canterbury, Kent
- Harwood Arms, Fulham, London
- The Angel at Hetton, Hetton, Yorkshire
- The Edinburgh Castle, Ancoats, Greater Manchester
- The Baring, Islington, London
- The Pack Horse, Hayfield, Derbyshire
- The Woolpack Inn, Slad, Gloucestershire
- The Rat Inn, Anick, Northumberland
- Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax, Yorkshire
- Canton Arms, Stockwell, London
- The Loch & The Tyne by Adam Handling, Old Windsor, Berkshire
- The Black Bear Inn, Usk, Monmouthshire
- The Clarence Tavern, Stoke Newington, London
- The Black Bull, Sedbergh, Cumbria
- The Abbey Inn, Byland, Yorkshire
- The Pipe and Glass, South Dalton, Yorkshire
- The Coach, Marlow, Buckinghamshire
- The Longs Arms, South Wraxall, Wiltshire
- The Broad Chare, Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumberland
- The Hand & Flowers, Marlow, Buckinghamshire
- The Bulls Head, Craswell, Herefordshire
- Heft, High Newton, Cumbria
- The Crown, Burchetts Green
- The Silver Cup, Harpenden
- The Waterman’s Arms, Barnes
- The Camberwell Arms, London
- The Dog and Gun, Skelton, Cumbria
- The Drapers Arms, Islington, London
- The Scran & Scallie, Edinburgh, Midlothian
- The Durham Ox, Crayke, Yorkshire
- The Eagle, Farringdon, London
- The Merry Harriers, Hambledon
- The Tamil Prince, Islington, London
- The Wild Rabbit, Kingham, Oxfordshire
- The Three Fishes, Whalley, Lancashire
- The Dog at Wingham, Wingham, Kent
- The White Swan at Fence, Fence, Lancashire
- The Double Red Duke, Bampton, Oxfordshire
For more information on Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs, please visit its website.
