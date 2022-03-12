The Pizza House - a visit to Peterborough’s original to enjoy ‘Pep’s lunchtime special’

Funnily enough I overheard a chap who joined the queue say to his son as he approached: “If there’s people standing outside it must be worth waiting for.”

And the long and short of it is – he was right!

Now I haven’t arrived from space and just discovered the place. I have been plenty of times since I moved to the city over 20 years ago, although to some people that still makes me something of a newcomer.

It has been a part of Cowgate for more than 40 years now – and there are plenty of people still going who will tell you how loved it was back then, too.

It has changed, of course –no more tightly packed, wobbly marble tables or shared toilet!

A major refurb in 2019 saw it pretty much double in size, taking over the office next door, and was brought screaming into the 21st century. So it is now, in comparison at least, spacious and luxurious – there’s even a nice bar area.

Some things haven’t changed, however, which brings me nicely to the food.

The Pizza House has never gone in for foodie fads, it has stuck to what it does best – and the name is a bit of a give away.

There are a few more toppings to be had these days but the menu is pizza heavy, more than enough pasta dishes to keep everyone happy and even a bit of steak or salmon if that is what takes your fancy.

The half a pizza with chips or salad lunchtime offering (now £4.50) is something that has been associated with the restaurant for as long as I can remember. So it was nice to see it still available .

What was more pleasing was seeing it titled as “Pep’s Lunch Special”. I have fond memories of the late Pep Fasulo greeting me with a smile and a: “half a Napoli and chips and a Peroni?”

Now I am a pasta lover, make no mistake, but it was always going to be pizza on the day.

For me the “half” was chili prawns with chips, and for my daughter a good old Margherita – and when she saw the size of a full one on a neighbouring table she was glad she had opted for a half.

We also shared a side order of calamari fritti. A decent size helping they were golden with a nice crisp coating and tasted pretty good, with a little fresh lettuce and a great big dollop of tartare sauce.

The pizzas were just as I remembered (even if it has been a while) – a thin, crisp base, plenty of cheese and tomato topping and, in my case, a more than generous helping of prawns with chilli flakes giving a little heat.

Washed down with a cold Peroni, naturally.

People queueing out of the door at 12.30pm tells you something about the popularity of the place – and it was the same story 50 minutes later when we left. The food was terrific and the service – despite how busy it was – was good (thanks to whoever it was who appeared with a pizza slicer to help my nine-year-old who was struggling bless her).

There was a right old buzz about the place too that added to the occasion – something missing from lots of city centre restaurants of an evening, never mind a lunch time.

Brad Barnes was dining at The Pizza House, Cowgate, Peterborough city centre (www.the-pizza-house.co.uk)

1. Lunch at The Pizza House Brad Barnes has lunch at The Pizza House in Cowgate, Peterborough city centre Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Lunch at The Pizza House Brad Barnes has lunch at The Pizza House in Cowgate Photo Sales

3. Lunch at The Pizza House Brad Barnes has lunch at The Pizza House in Cowgate Photo Sales

4. Lunch at The Pizza House Brad Barnes has lunch at The Pizza House in Cowgate, Peterborough city centre Photo: Midlands Photo Sales