The Peterborough restaurants that came and went in 2022

The opening earlier this month of the stylish Katana restaurant and cocktail bar in Peterborough was the perfect end to the year for everyone who likes to dine out.

But the arrival of the high-end Pan-Asian venue, in Broadway, was just one of several notable openings representing a multi-million pound show of faith in the city centre during 2022.

The previous month, across the road Gold Shish, a Turkish restaurant and takeaway, replaced Flame bar.

In June, Bijou brought something new to Bridge Street with a cocktails and tapas menu not to mention music, comedy and quiz nights nights.

And it got a near neighbour in August when expanding noodle bar chain Oodles brought its Chinese flavours to Bridge Street.

Franco Manca, the sourdough Neapolitan pizza specialist, added to what is offer in Cathedral Square when it fired up its ovens in July, while things got all Latin American in November when Las Iguanas came to the party with food from Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and more across the square in Church Street.

Established city centre favourite Cote underwent a tasteful refurbishment over the summer, which also saw fine dining restaurant The Chubby Castor, in Castor, add to its offering with The Yard, a garden restaurant.

There were of course some restaurants that closed for the last time.

Previously mentioned Flame closed in January, The Lightbox called it a day in Bridge Street in February, although The Dice Box Cafe has since taken its place.

And Coyotes Bar and Grill in New Road, closed in March.

Inari, a Japanese restaurant closed after two years in Broadway in July, while Homme Nouveau, in Whittlesey, and House of Feasts, in Eye Green, closed in the late summer, while Sundays announced it would close in January..

Nightclubs Liberation and Rhythm Room also closed for good.

