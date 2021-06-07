The Peterborough pub offering free breakfast - to customers in pyjamas

The Halcyon Hungry Horse pub on Atherstone Avenue, Peterborough - has this great breakfast offer this weekend.

The Halcyon Hungry Horse pub on Atherstone Avenue is offering a free breakfast to any locals who visit in their nightwear between Friday (June 11) and Sunday (13th). All breakkie fans have to do to claim a freebie is don their best PJs, slippers or dressing gown when ordering from the pub’s new breakfast menu.

You will be able to choose from a range of dishes including the Brekkie Kebab, Breakfast in Bread or the colossal Sausageness Monster – a one-metre-long curled sausage sarnie loaf smothered in red or brown sauce.

The giveaway comes after the pub revealed that breakfast in bed was a luxury reserved for the younger generation, with 18-to-24-year-olds tucking into four breakfasts a month in bed, while the over 55s enjoy just one.

Kerry Burton, general manager at the Halcyon Hungry Horse, said: “Breakfast is arguably the most important meal of the day and should be savoured no matter how old you are, but it’s interesting to see that traditional breakfast in bed is now the preferred choice for the younger generations.“After a long year stuck at home more people are getting out and about in the mornings, enjoying breakfast on the go or treating themselves to something tasty they just couldn’t make at home.

“That’s why we’ve launched our breakfast in bed giveaway, so punters can tuck into their favourite meal of the day in their comfiest gear – and all on the house!