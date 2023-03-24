The man behind the food at new look village pub

The new look White Hart at Ufford, and some of the dishes on the menu

​And that is down to from Michelin star trained chef Paul Sutton, recruited as part of the owners’ future vision and ambition for the village pub, and the French-inspired dishes he brings to the table.

On the menu, you will find choices ranging from traditional pub classics like fish and chips to the chef’s favourite - the pig’s head croquettes with pickles, pumpkin seed, lovage, apple and quail’s egg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers can also choose a delicious mushroom tagliatelle, morels, black trompettes, black truffle and parmesan; tiger prawns gently poached in prawn head oil with Ancho chilli, black garlic, compressed cucumber and lemon; and for dessert sumptuous treacle tart with blood orange and macadamia mousse.

White Hart chef Paul Sutton

“I put the croquettes on the menu at the beginning of December and it ended up being the bestselling starter over Christmas,” said Paul, who worked in various Michelin star restaurants all around the UK before landing his new role at The White Hart in November.

Michelin star restaurant La Trompette in Chiswick, the five-star Connaught Hotel restaurant and Adam Handling in Chelsea are just a few of the fine dining establishments that Paul has worked for. In order to give customers an experience like no other, he is committed to bringing The White Hart’s regulars a menu and a dining experience that will keep them coming back for more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am all about quality produce and fantastic technique to allow the dishes to sing. The style I have developed over the years is classic French techniques mixed with British traditions and modern European flavours,” he says

Proud to serve local produce to its customers, the restaurant has created a new vegetable and herb garden, which Paul, also, a qualified horticulturist, will be the one overseeing.

Having spent the 2020 COVID lockdown working in gardens, while the hospitality industry was closed, he gained more knowledge and a deeper passion for the quality of food he was serving.

“It is massively important to me to keep locality, seasonality and sustainability throughout everything that we do,” he stressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kitchen and garden go hand in hand, they work alongside each other very well. The flavour of vegetables and herbs grown in the garden is incomparable, and I think good enough to serve on their own.

“Knowing exactly where your meal comes from is good for the soul and I enjoy focusing on every element of the dish.”

Owners Kevin Philbin, Mark Bennett, Andy Brown and Andy Huyton bought the pub in January 2022 and are excited about the new era following the huge refurbishment of the bar and restaurant in January and February.

“Paul’s incredible experience as a chef for over 20 years brings a very different feel to the menu and the experience at The White Hart – we are passionate about giving our customers a quality menu in very comfortable and enjoyable surroundings, said Mark Bennett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more on the menus at The White Hart go to www.whitehartufford.co.uk

The White Hart restored to former glories