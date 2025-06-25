The latest cafes, pubs and takeaways in Peterborough to receive their food hygiene ratings- including Greggs. the Cock Inn and the new Ferry Meadows Cafe

The ratings have been handed out by the The Food Standards Agency and are an indication of the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.
The agency gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online to give customers an informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
According to inspectors, eateries rated four stars have “good” hygiene standards and those rated five have “very good” hygiene standards.
Below are the latest results.
1. Greggs, 352 Padholme Road East, Fengate
Rated 5 on May 22. Photo: PT
2. The Cock Inn, 1305 Lincoln Road
Rated 4 on May 8. It means that of Peterborough's 72 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 56 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings. Photo: Google
3. Ferry Meadows Cafe, Nene Park, Orton Waterville
Rated 3 on May 6. It means that of Peterborough's 290 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 259 (89%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating. Photo: PT
4. Chicken Valley, 318 Lincoln Road
Rated 5 on May 29. Photo: Google