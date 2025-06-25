The latest cafes, pubs and takeaways in Peterborough to receive their food hygiene ratings- including Greggs. the Cock Inn and the new Ferry Meadows Cafe

By Ben Jones
Published 25th Jun 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 02:11 BST
A number of food and drink establishments in Peterborough and beyond have been given their hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

The ratings have been handed out by the The Food Standards Agency and are an indication of the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The agency gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online to give customers an informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated four stars have “good” hygiene standards and those rated five have “very good” hygiene standards.

Below are the latest results.

Rated 5 on May 22.

1. Greggs, 352 Padholme Road East, Fengate

Rated 5 on May 22. Photo: PT

Rated 4 on May 8. It means that of Peterborough's 72 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 56 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

2. The Cock Inn, 1305 Lincoln Road

Rated 4 on May 8. It means that of Peterborough's 72 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 56 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings. Photo: Google

Rated 3 on May 6. It means that of Peterborough's 290 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 259 (89%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

3. Ferry Meadows Cafe, Nene Park, Orton Waterville

Rated 3 on May 6. It means that of Peterborough's 290 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 259 (89%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating. Photo: PT

Rated 5 on May 29.

4. Chicken Valley, 318 Lincoln Road

Rated 5 on May 29. Photo: Google

