The go-to Peterborough bar that is going underground

The lifting of restrictions next week has proved the catalyst for the next phase of what will be on offer at the craft beer, cocktail and wine bar in Peterborough city centre.

Work has already started, stripping out the cellar at the Cowgate venue - which is also a coffee shop from 8am each day.

And owner Neil Treliving says that while things are still in the planning stage down stairs, the idea is to stay ahead of the game.

“The cellar had become a bit of a store room since we opened because we were committed to getting things right on the ground floor. We have waited to see what happens with restrictions being lifted and now we can get on with it. We have already stripped it out,” said Neil, who only opened in mid-May.

“We have the biggest selection of beers in the area, and a great selection of premium spirits.

“We don’t do offers and we have knocked cocktails back to just Thursday nights because everyone is doing them and it is reaching saturation point.

“Thursday , Friday and Saturday is unbelievable - we must have turned away about 100 people on Saturday. Opening the cellar will give us the same capacity on both floors.

“We set out to bring something new and different to Peterborough and we want to build on what we have.

“We will come up with a theme, maybe something similar to the side where we have the swing seats upstairs, with a rum or tequila bar, maybe even give it a name but it will still be part of Blind Tiger.