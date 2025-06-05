Which is why I chose to pop into The Farmers Tap & Grill at Yaxley for an early evening meal with my youngest daughter recently.

The place changed hands about six months ago, and had a lick of paint and general tidy up to update a tired interior. It is pleasant on the eye and set out with a number of separate dining areas, rather than a huge central cluster of tables, which we liked.

There's also a fairly sizable and attractive beer garden too.

Eagle-eyed readers will have spotted that among the changes were the addition of the words Tap & Grill to the name it has been known as for decades - The Farmers.

It is a name that has for a very long time been synonymous with a Sunday carvery - and one with a great reputation at that.

Worry not, the only menu offering for hungry diners on Sunday afternoons is the carvery.

But for those visiting the rest of the week it has changed a little. Yes, the pub classics are there - so if it is fish and chips, a burger or lasagne - or a very filling all-day breakfast you crave, you are in safe hands.

However, it is the addition of some Pan Asian offerings that grabbed my attention, knowing that the team involved here also operate another establishment which specialises in those kind of dishes.

Starters include onion bhajis, “fiery” chicken wings, samosas and chilli paneer - a reasonable selection to be fair.

While the main menu has beef in black bean sauce and sweet and sour chicken for Chinese food lovers, a red curry if Thai is your thing, katsu if you like Japanese and a couple of Indian and Nepalese dishes. Which is where our eyes strayed.

I don't really have a "go-to" when it comes to Indian, it is always good to try something new. And to my daughter's surprise I ordered the Nepalese-style goat curry with a pilau rice and naan to share.

It was a generous helping, the sauce wasn't hugely spicy but packed a great flavour, while the meat - not dissimilar to lamb - was soft and moist.

The rice was a treat - fragrant and aromatic - and the thin, light naan was delightful.

Katsu and tikka-loving Sasha went down the "try something new" route too - with a chicken curry!

Again a flavoursome, milder sauce and plenty of nice chicken chunks.

She shared my opinion on the excellent sundries.

The well-placed dessert display caught her eye on the way in and and a thick piece of Oreo cheesecake with cream put a smile on her face to finish things off.

Washed down (in my case) with a lager - from a good selection at the bar - it was all-in-all a very welcoming dinner.

