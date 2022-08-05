The best beer in Peterborough this International Beer Day

The best beer pubs in Peterborough - we think so, is your favourite here?

There isn’t really an excuse needed to seek out a good pint of beer – but it’s International Beer Day so here are some of the best places Peterborough has to offer.

By Brad Barnes
Friday, 5th August 2022, 11:29 am
Updated Friday, 5th August 2022, 11:43 am

Whether you favour one of the excellent micropubs the city is home to, an old established hostelry or something more modern and vibrant, there is a welcoming inn to suit all tastes.

So take a look at our 15 suggestions – they are all known for the quality of their drinks offering – and see if your favourite is mentioned.

The best beer pubs in Peterborough - The Bumble Inn in Westgate.

Charters, the floating real ale emporium at Town Bridge

Stoneworks bar on Church Street in the city centre.

The Wonky Donkey micro pub on Fletton High Street.

