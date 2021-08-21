The 18 pubs on the Peterborough Beer Festival Ale Trail

Run by the Peterborough & District CAMRA, the trail starts at The Woolpack in Stanground and ends at The Ploughman in Werrington, following the #1 bus route out of the city centre.
The trail, which got under way yesterday runs until Monday, August 30, allowing participants 11 days to visit 18 pubs - and there are 25 prizes up for grabs.
A spokesman for the organisers said: “The purpose of this ale trail is to show CAMRA’s ongoing support for our local licensees, breweries and their teams for the incredible hard work and determination they have shown over the last several months whilst still managing to provide us with many excellent real ales, craft ales, cider and live entertainment.”
Trail leaflets - to be stamped in each pub visited and returned and entered into a draw - are available from https://pborobeerfest.camra.org.uk/