The 18 pubs on the Peterborough Beer Festival Ale Trail

Run by the Peterborough & District CAMRA, the trail starts at The Woolpack in Stanground and ends at The Ploughman in Werrington, following the #1 bus route out of the city centre.

The trail, which got under way yesterday runs until Monday, August 30, allowing participants 11 days to visit 18 pubs - and there are 25 prizes up for grabs.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “The purpose of this ale trail is to show CAMRA’s ongoing support for our local licensees, breweries and their teams for the incredible hard work and determination they have shown over the last several months whilst still managing to provide us with many excellent real ales, craft ales, cider and live entertainment.”

Trail leaflets - to be stamped in each pub visited and returned and entered into a draw - are available from https://pborobeerfest.camra.org.uk/

1. The Peterborough Beer Festival Ale Trail The Woolpack, North Street, Stanground: Bus Route Citi 3/5 opposite Golden Lion/South Street Stgrd (8 mins walk) Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. The Peterborough Beer Festival Ale Trail The Wonky Donkey, High Street, Fletton: Citi 5 Milton Road stop. Walk 15 Minutes (0.8 miles) to The Woolpack or Citi 3/5 to South Street. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. The Peterborough Beer Festival Ale Trail The Fletton Club: Citi 5 Fletton Club stop. Walk 5 minutes (0.3 miles) to The Wonky Donkey Photo Sales

4. The Peterborough Beer Festival Ale Trail The Coalheavers Arms, Park Street: Citi 5 Park Street stop. Walk 12 minutes (0.6 miles) to The Fletton Club Photo: Midlands Photo Sales