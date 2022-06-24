Now open Bijou, in Bridge Street, Peterborough city centre

Take a look inside Peterborough city centre's new Bijou bar

Peterborough’s newest venue gets into the swing of things on Saturday with a night of golden era disco, contemporary soulful house and dancefloor anthems.

By Brad Barnes
Friday, 24th June 2022, 8:28 pm

Bijou, in Bridge Street, is launching a monthly night called ‘Glamour’ , from 9pm, downstairs in the Bijou Basement.

Glamour is a night of uplifting party atmosphere served up by resident DJ Louie Lopez. If you love music night like Glitterbox or Hed Kandi then this is for you – and all the music from the Bijou Basement will be played across the venue all evening too!

The new cocktail bar, which offers coffee, light bites, afternoon tea, cocktails and wine during the day, also has Bijou Cinema Club this Wednesday showing Grease in the basement from 7pm.

It is free but booking is on www.bijoupeterborough.co.uk

1. Bijou Basement

Photo: David Lowndes

2. Bijou

Photo: David Lowndes

3. Bijou

Photo: David Lowndes

4. Bijou

Photo: David Lowndes

