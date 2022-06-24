Take a look inside Peterborough city centre's new Bijou bar

Bijou, in Bridge Street, is launching a monthly night called ‘Glamour’ , from 9pm, downstairs in the Bijou Basement.
Glamour is a night of uplifting party atmosphere served up by resident DJ Louie Lopez. If you love music night like Glitterbox or Hed Kandi then this is for you – and all the music from the Bijou Basement will be played across the venue all evening too!
The new cocktail bar, which offers coffee, light bites, afternoon tea, cocktails and wine during the day, also has Bijou Cinema Club this Wednesday showing Grease in the basement from 7pm.
It is free but booking is on www.bijoupeterborough.co.uk