Take a look at village gastropub near Peterborough that has changed hands

​And at the dawn of a new era at the Millstone in Barnack, the company which has taken it on is promising to build on what is already a much-loved destination pub.

A spokesman for Air and Dusk Hospitalities Ltd, which has taken on the lease, said it was too good an opportunity to turn down when owner Paul McSorley, who saved the pub from closure three years ago and lovingly restored it, made it available – to concentrate on other business interests.

"It is a beautiful pub in a perfect location, when we heard it was available we just had to take a look,” said the spokesman.

“It is very well known as a gastropub and it will remain so, in fact we will add to the expertise in the kitchen to make it even better, with new dishes and enhanced menus.”

The first sign of real change is likely to come next year when greater use is made of the beautiful converted stone barn, currently used for functions.

“The pub serves the demands of not just Barnack but lots of villages close by and we will look to cater for them by adding to what we do. Plans are for the barn to be used primarily as a 60-70 cover fine dining fusion food restaurant.

"We will create a menu with the best Thai, Chinese, Japanese dishes and at the heart of it a live cooking teppanyaki table.”

