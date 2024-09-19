Stamford's Bull & Swan wins Best Town Pub award at 'Oscars'

​The Great British Pub Awards, which recognises excellence across a range of categories, has crowned The Bull & Swan as the winner of Best Town Pub in the UK.

The pub, on High Street St Martins, was declared winner after an intense multi-stage judging process which saw it see off strong competition from other finalists to take the title at a ceremony on Tuesday.

“Expertly blending 17th century charm with modern design, creating a vibrant community with a hub for unique events, from outdoor cinema nights to live music, and not forgetting it’s garden to table menu”, the judges said, praising the venue on its events calendar.

And there are two exciting ones coming up, with an End Of Summer Party on September 28, and its first Oktoberfest on October 26.

The Bull & Swan is everything a traditional English pub should be, with gastro food, epic Sunday roasts, real ales and nine luxury bedrooms on the magnificent Burghley Estate.

It is dedicated to supporting artisan suppliers, selling craft beers and locally crafted spirits, which include Nene Valley Brewery, Grainstore, Baker’s Dozen and Mallard Point.

The show-stopping kitchen garden has been curated in partnership with the garden team at Burghley House – where the seasons are truly celebrated and menus change daily depending on what suppliers can provide, and what is ready to be harvested.

The Potting Shed will also be going through its autumn and winter makeover later this month, transforming back to the popular Alpine Ski Chalet with sell out DJ Party Nights, Friday night live music, cosy cinema nights on the agenda, and the perfect destination for private Christmas parties.

Paul Brown, owner of the Bull & Swan. “We are delighted to have taken home such an amazing award, and it’s a true testament to the team and everything they’ve created.

"The personality of the pub shines through them, and the community we’ve created with all those who visit. We can’t wait to celebrate in true Bull & Swan style at the End of Summer Party later this month.”

You can grab tickets for both the events at www.thebullandswan.co.uk/whatson

