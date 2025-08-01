Stamford to get a new fine dining restaurant - here's when and what it is called
A new Nepalese fine dining restaurant is on its way to Stamford town centre.
Called simply "The Gurkhas" it is expected to welcome its first customers in early September.
The new venture, from a group of Peterborough-based restaurateurs, will replace the relatively new tapas and cocktail bar Ela Lounge in Broad Street.
The site has a long tradition as a restaurant and the transformation by TKG Hospitality will get under way soon.
Expect the menus to contain "the finest Nepalese and Indian cuisine".
A number of front of house jobs will be created. Anyone interested contact [email protected]
