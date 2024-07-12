Stamford hotel showcases new look as part of £500,000 refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stamford’s historic William Cecil Hotel is opening its doors to local businesses next week following the completion of work as part of a £500,000 refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue will be showcasing its newly-refurbished meeting rooms, event spaces, lounge, Milly’s Bistro, cocktail horsebox and guest rooms, inviting local people to drop in for free refreshments (11am to 6pm on Wednesday, July 17) and to see the results of the investment for themselves.

The hotel is a renowned wedding venue and has just received a Guide for Brides Customer Service Award. These annual awards recognise and reward businesses that deliver exceptional service and achieve outstanding customer satisfaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The privately-owned Woodford Group acquired The William Cecil, which sits proudly on the edge of the Burghley Estate at St Martins, last year, with plans to invest in the hotel.

Stamford's The William Cecil hotel.

The group also owns the nearby Bull and Swan Hotel, as well as The Master Builder’s House in Buckler’s Hard in the New Forest.

Speaking on behalf of the Woodford Group, owner Paul Brown said: “It’s been a busy time at the William Cecil, which we have invested in significantly, aiming to make the most of our beautiful hotel, which sits on the edge of town, backing on to the glorious Burghley Estate.

“Our aim is to further cement the hotel firmly into the heart of the local community – with our fabulous meeting facilities, event spaces, neighbourhood bistro serving excellent food from our talented team, plus stunning terrace and garden, where you can kick back and enjoy a cocktail from our quirky, vintage horsebox bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Weddings are very popular at The William Cecil, with our own marquee set in the hotel grounds, and we are overjoyed to have received recognition from satisfied bridal parties, who voted for us to win an accolade – another to add to our burgeoning awards cabinet.”

One of the suites at The William Cecil

He added: “But the work doesn’t stop there. We have lovingly restored our first suite of bedrooms – each individually designed, with features including an in-room roll top bath in one bedroom and a double shower in another – and we will continue to invest to bring them all up to our very high standards in hospitality.”

Milly’s is Stamford’s neighbourhood bistro, where people can enjoy a glass of wine in the new lounge, overlooking the garden, on the edge of the Burghley Estate, and a two course mid-week dinner from £19.