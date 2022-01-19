Spring reopening for Peterborough’s Handmade Burger restaurant

Handmade Burger restaurant at Westgate Arcade

The restaurant was part of a chain which collapsed in January 2020, but this has been bought from the administrators and with a number of outlets already reopened, Peterborough is next inline in the Spring.

And it could create between 20 and 30 jobs.

Ironically, the man hoping to revive its former fortunes was part of the launch team at the restaurant when it opened almost seven years ago in the Old Still and went on to enjoy a couple of years of popularity.

Adam Howitt, ceo of Aspirational Brands, said he was excited at the prospect of getting the Westgate Arcade outlet back to how it was at its peak and kicking on from there.

“I know exactly what the place is capable of - I was part of the team that opened Peterborough and spent three months living in the Travelodge behind the Passport Office,” said Adam who ran multiple Handmade Burger sites under the original ownership before starting his own consultancy business.

“There is a lot of history in the Peterborough site and it was a real shame when it closed because it is a beautiful building. We do not plan to change any of that. We will build on what the venue offers, build the brand back up to where it was and where it should be and then grow the business.

“We have reopened Lincoln, Aberdeen and Sheffield since we took over last May and Solihull opens this week, and the feedback has been really positive. Now we can turn our attention to Peterborough, which we have pencilled in for a Spring opening.”

Before then there is work to do, said Adam, with the restaurant in the same condition it was when administrators arrived to close it two years ago - while some staff were prepping in the kitchen and others turned up for their shifts.

“We know we will have to bring things up to standard, and there will be a little decoration needed. It has been shut for quite a while and we will have to make sure the site is safe and meets statutory requirements - so we will have to see what that brings when we get started,” he said.