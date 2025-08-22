Smokin'.... in meat heaven at Peterborough's new smoke house

Brad Barnes dines at The Shed Smoke House is Cowgate, Peterborough city centre

Vegetarians, look away now, this is definitely one for those with carnivorous preferences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yes, I popped in for lunch at the still relatively new Shed Smoke House in Cowgate, Peterborough.

It opened earlier this summer to bring a little southern smokiness to the city centre.

Long over due, some might say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad Barnes dines at The Shed Smoke House in Cowgate, Peterborough city centre

There's not a lot to give it away from the outside, the furnishing is pretty standard but the walls have some nice artwork referencing what the place is all about.

Americana and light rock dominates the background music and on Saturday afternoon they have been having some live country music.

Ultimately, though, it is all about the food.

They do have a tempting lunchtime offer - a burger, bottle and fries for £9.95 (£4.95 for kids) but I was looking for something a little more traditional.

Brad Barnes dines at The Shed Smoke House in Cowgate, Peterborough city centre

As you might expect there's steak and rotisserie chicken to be had, plus all the in-house smoked meat - pulled pork, beef brisket - ribs, and wings.

All very, very tempting,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But I opted for the chicken and rib combo (£18) – which sounded like it would tick a lot of boxes – and I wasn't going to be disappointed.

And while I waited I chatted with Karen and David, who launched the place in June as an off-shoot of the increasingly popular Shed Tap Room and Deli at Fletton Quays – an old railway shed serving craft ales, cask ales, ciders, premium lagers, gins and delicious New York Deli Style hot and cold sandwiches plus a nice line in acoustic live music.

Brad Barnes dines at The Shed Smoke House in Cowgate, Peterborough city centre

To the food: My first thought was I am going to need a bigger table – and some hand wipes!

My board was loaded as it comes with a tasty basket of crisp fries, a lovely, creamy pot of coleslaw, a little salad and a dip – choose from house spicy, honey and mustard and barbecue sauce (although I had all three and couldn’t pick a favourite).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ribs portion was plentiful – packed with meat, soft, juicy, smoky, sticky and just falling off the bone.

Delightful.

It was nice to see boned chicken thighs too (as opposed to breast) – again all smoky (apple and cherry wood) and finished off on the chargrill. Another great sized portion, wonderfully cooked.

I just about cleared it, although if you do over order – which is easy to do when you sit down with a menu – you can take the leftovers home in a box.

My companions tucked into hugely appetising burgers – and there are plenty of combos on the menu where you can add bacon, cheese, pulled pork or chicken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

•Breakfast (Friday to Sunday, 9am-12pm) has just been introduced and check out the photos on the socials of the “dirty breakfast burger” – smashed burger topped with mushrooms, bacon, sausages, oozy runny egg, in a toasted brioche bun, served with a side of hash browns and beans.