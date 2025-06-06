Smoke house restaurant on its way to Peterborough city centre

A new restaurant is set to bring some "southern smokiness" to Peterborough city centre next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shed Smoke House, an off-shoot of the hugely popular Shed Tap Room and Deli on Fletton Quays, will be firing up the smoker for the first time on June 14.

Customers will then be able to tuck into a fantastic choice of in-house smoked meats, rotisserie chicken, home made burgers, ribs and wings and more seven days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is taking over the former Pizza Parlour premises on Cowgate, which for the last six months has been home to Taste of Thailand.

The Shed Smoke House is coming to Peterborough city centre

Taste of Thailand relocated to Yaxley's Duck and Drake this week, and David Nightingale and Karen Perks - who run that pub as well as the Shed - have wasted no time launching the new venture.

"David has wanted to open a smokehouse for sometime and we did consider it when we opened The Shed last year," said Karen.

"With the need to move Taste of Thailand to somewhere more manageable for chef Emma, we saw an opportunity in Cowgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have built a great following at The Shed and a reputation too. So people who know us will have a certain expectation, and we aim to make sure that the smoke house will live up to it.”

Bringing his expertise to preparing the food is chef Kristian Goodwin, who got into the smoking scene a couple of years ago.

The Shed Smoke House will be open for lunch - serving jacket potatoes, cobs, mac n cheese - and evenings with a selection of dishes featuring beef brisket, pulled pork, ribs, steaks, burgers and chicken.