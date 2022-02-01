Shock closure of Peterborough city centre cafe bar

The Lightbox on Bridge Street

The venue, on Bridge Street, took to social media last week to say it would be closed temporarily, but today Lightbox owner Eve Warner sadly confirmed the closure was permanent.

Eve opened the breakfast through to afternoon tea cafe in 2017 - moving two doors down in 2020 to its current location - and hosted comedy clubs, as well as pop-up food and music nights.

Last year it embraced the ”cafe culture” in the city centre with attractive pavement seating and umbrellas.

Lightbox owner Eve Warner

However the pressures brought about by the pandemic and the high infection rates in the city took their toll and led to today’s decision.

A disappointed Eve said: “Unfortunately due to the problems that the business has faced over the last two years due to Covid, and particularly the downturn in trade from October last year when cases in Peterborough increased, we have had to make the very difficult decision to close The Lightbox Cafe.