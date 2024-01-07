Sadness as Peterborough city centre restaurant closes
Greek restaurant Salamis Taverna, on Broadway, has not reopened since New Year's Eve, and today owner Milo Zenelaj took to social media to break the news to customers.
Wishing everyone a Happy New Year, he added: "I would like to thank all of our wonderful customers that have supported us through the years.
"But unfortunately after 36 years of being part of community, Salamis Taverna has closed its doors permanently on New Year’s Eve.
"It has been a very difficult decision for us to make but unfortunately with the current climate we could not continue to stay in business."
Salamis originally opened as Andreas Taverna, on the opposite side of Broadway, in the late 1980s and moved to its current site almost two decades ago, before the name change.
Chef Milo became the owner in 2016.
His facebook announcement on Sunday afternoon prompted more than 200 comments in just a few a few hours.
Connor Brown commented: “So sorry to hear. Thank you for all the years of quite honestly the best food in town. You'll be missed but most importantly we hope you and the whole team have every success in any future endeavours.”
Adi Mowles added: “That is so sad.... For what it is worth I can honestly say I have had some of my favourite evenings out with you Milo and with Caroline Mowles. The effort you went to for my 60 guests on my sixtieth birthday was legendary. All our love to you and your amazing team.”