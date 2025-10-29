Rutland pub 'one of Britain’s 100 best' says The Good Food Guide

The Olive Branch at Clipsham

The Olive Branch, just off the A1 in Clipsham, Rutland, has been named one of The Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Pubs of 2025, in partnership with Timothy Taylor’s Landlord.

This prestigious national recognition celebrates pubs that perfectly balance brilliant cooking with the spirit of an authentic British inn - places where exceptional food, great beer and warm hospitality come together.

To achieve this honour in the pub’s 25th anniversary year makes the award particularly special.

The 100 Best Pubs announcement follows a string of recent successes for The Olive Branch, which was named Rutland’s Best Pub at the 2025 Pub & Bar Awards and once again received two AA Rosettes — an accolade the pub has proudly held for more than 20 years.

Since opening its doors in 1999, The Olive Branch has become one of Britain’s most respected dining pubs, earning numerous accolades including the Good Pub Guide’s UK Pub of the Year, a Michelin Star (2002–2008), and continued praise from leading national food writers.

Housed in three stone cottages lovingly restored by founders Ben Jones, Sean Hope and Marcus Welford, it remains independently owned and true to its roots as a village pub that celebrates the best of local produce and seasonal cooking.

From day one, The Olive Branch has worked closely with local farmers, growers and producers from Rutland and the surrounding counties, reflecting its belief that great food begins with great ingredients. The menu changes with the seasons and the team takes pride in combining thoughtful cooking with the relaxed, welcoming atmosphere of a proper pub.

Alongside the pub, Beech House, The Olive Branch’s luxury accommodation across the road, was named Best Hotel in the Midlands by the Good Hotel Guide in 2024. With six individually designed rooms and a two-bedroom cottage, it offers guests the same combination of comfort, character and attention to detail that defines the pub itself.

Ben Jones, co-founder and director of The Olive Branch, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be named one of Britain’s 100 Best Pubs by The Good Food Guide. This recognition means so much to our whole team, who work hard to make every guest feel at home. We’re especially grateful to all the wonderful people who nominated us — their support is what keeps us going after more than 25 years at the heart of Clipsham village.”

For more information about The Olive Branch, visit www.theolivebranchpub.com or call 01780 410355.