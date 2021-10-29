Restaurant to bring Indo-Portuguese flavours to Peterborough
Contemporary Goan cuisine will be on the menu when a new restaurant opens in Peterborough city centre.
Friday, 29th October 2021, 9:59 am
Chef Loyd Savio Luis has applied for the premises licence for 20 Priestgate, which was home to fine dining restaurant Prevost before it relocated to the Haycock Manor Hotel last year.
Mr Luis has also applied for a food hygiene rating for the premises - to be known as 1498 Spice Affair
He previously ran a restaurant in Spalding called 1498 Spice Affair, specialising in contemporary Goan cuisine, exploring Indo-Portuguese flavours.