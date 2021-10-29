Restaurant to bring Indo-Portuguese flavours to Peterborough

Contemporary Goan cuisine will be on the menu when a new restaurant opens in Peterborough city centre.

By Brad Barnes
Friday, 29th October 2021, 9:59 am
The former Prevost restaurant in Priestgate, Peterborough

Chef Loyd Savio Luis has applied for the premises licence for 20 Priestgate, which was home to fine dining restaurant Prevost before it relocated to the Haycock Manor Hotel last year.

Mr Luis has also applied for a food hygiene rating for the premises - to be known as 1498 Spice Affair

He previously ran a restaurant in Spalding called 1498 Spice Affair, specialising in contemporary Goan cuisine, exploring Indo-Portuguese flavours.

