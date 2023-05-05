Restaurant owner's Three Peaks fundraiser for eating disorder charity

Dinesh Odedra, owner of The Banyan Tree restaurant in Westgate, Peterborough, who is taking on the Three Peaks Challenge for PEDS

Dinesh Odedra, the face of The Banyan Tree in Westgate for more than a decade, will be taking on Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis and Snowdon in July, and is well on the way to raising the £1,000 target he has set himself.

The self confessed couch potato, when he is not fronting his restaurant, has decided to fundraise for PEDS, a nurse-led specialist eating disorder charity based in Peterborough.

He said: “We have lots of people coming to the restaurant with dietary requirements and over the years there has been a big shift in mind set with how we can better cater for these needs. But chatting to a friend, he explained that there are others that suffer from bulimia and anorexia and where there is very little support and early education available. PEDS tries to fill that gap to save lives. I thought it was a worthy cause.”

Dinesh, who foodies will also recognise from Clarkes and Cafe Clarkes down the years, has an online fundraising page which has already attracted donations of more than £700.

Appealing to people that know him for support, he added: “ Those that know me well know that I’ve become a couch potato for a while, so this is going to be painful. For that reason alone, some of you will enjoy this even more!”